Just An Amazing Scene

"Effective Altruism" was just branding for rich pricks, a philosophy of "we are actually the most moral people, because we are worried about the alien invasion of 3035 instead of real problems now."
Just absolute nonsense. I assume some money they passed around was put to good use, but just the logical manifestation of every TED talk about how rich people know better.
