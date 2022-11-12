Saturday, November 12, 2022

Just An Amazing Scene

I just can't stop laughing about all of this. I don't know which thing to highlight

"Effective Altruism" was just branding for rich pricks, a philosophy of "we are actually the most moral people, because we are worried about the alien invasion of 3035 instead of real problems now."

Just absolute nonsense. I assume some money they passed around was put to good use, but just the logical manifestation of every TED talk about how rich people know better.
by Atrios at 11:30