One thing about reporters living on twitter is you know that are aware of good faith criticisms of things they do. And that they at best ignore them or quite often misrepresent them.
I refuse to pretend that the reporters spreading this bullshit don’t know it is bullshit, and you should too.— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) November 2, 2022
The fraud they perpetrate on the public regularly is deliberate and they will not admit it or apologize, ever.
I used to feel bad about making such sweeping generalizations. You know, #notallreporters. But they never call bullshit on each other, so...