I still don't like the Bidenesque "this isn't your father's Republican party" kind of stuff. But using MAGA Republicans generally seemed to work.
Navin Nayak at @CAPAction: We were trying to figure out how to succinctly describe "GOP extremism" which was just a mouthful. Navin's smart research made a solid case for the phrase "MAGA Republicans." We immediately adopted this approach in all messaging.— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) November 12, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
MAGA Republicans
I didn't like this messaging at first, as initially it sounded (to me) like it was directed mostly at fringe, while preserving the myth of the Good Republican who will hopefully still be there once the fever breaks. But as it seemed to be applied more generally, I was happier with it.
