Sunday, November 13, 2022

MAGA Republicans

I didn't like this messaging at first, as initially it sounded (to me) like it was directed mostly at fringe, while preserving the myth of the Good Republican who will hopefully still be there once the fever breaks. But as it seemed to be applied more generally, I was happier with it. I still don't like the Bidenesque "this isn't your father's Republican party" kind of stuff. But using MAGA Republicans generally seemed to work.
by Atrios at 11:00