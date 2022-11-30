Certainly worry that the whole thing is much more fragile than it should be, but I suppose this buttresses it somewhat
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed landmark legislation on Tuesday to mandate federal recognition for same-sex marriages, as a lame-duck Congress mustered a notable moment of bipartisanship before Democrats were to lose their unified control of Capitol Hill.
Obergefell will almost certainly fall if the Supremos have the opportunity. Your moderate (lol) Chief Justice was enraged by it.