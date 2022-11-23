Mysterious Synergies

Hmmm.
The ‘Blockchain Eight’ wrote a bipartisan letter in March attempting to chill the SEC’s information requests to crypto firms. FTX was one of those firms.
hmmmmmmmmmmmm
...
The eight members were Reps. Emmer, Donalds, Auchincloss, Warren Davidson (R-OH), Ted Budd (R-NC), Darren Soto (D-FL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Ritchie Torres (D-NY). Budd was elected this year to the U.S. Senate.
Sean McElwee, the head of Data for Progress, said that given the poll results, it’s irresponsible for progressives not to consolidate behind Torres, who he said in 2019 was, along with Tomas Ramos, “expected to run as AOC-style progressive outsider.”
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
In a previously unreported letter, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), with five self-identified progressive "policymakers, activists, journalists, pollsters and grassroots organizers," warned the CFTC that prohibiting political prediction markets could worsen "the public's understanding of our democratic process" and promote "unsafe, black market exchanges."
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
The signers included Sean McElwee, the founding executive director of progressive think tank Data for Progress; Drey Samuelson, the one-time chief of staff to former Sen. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.); Dylan Matthews, a journalist at Vox; Joel Wertheimer, a civil rights attorney; and Ethan Winter, a senior analyst and pollster at Data for Progress.
Sean McElwee, the founding executive director of the polling outfit Data for Progress, has reportedly advised Bankman-Fried. Data for Progress received $48,000 from Protect Our Future in June. Bankman-Fried, McElwee, and data bro David Shor jointly hosted a fundraiser for Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) this spring, according to The Intercept.
Prolific tweeter McElwee has gone silent, perhaps in part after receiving criticism for being the Pete Rose of pollsters, betting on races he was polling.