Reinventing The Bus

Probably a useful symbol of the most recent tech era. A bunch of people with too much money who knew it all, convinced, without talking to anybody who knows anything, that they could revolutionize mundane things and somehow make immense amount of money off them. For the low low price of ONE MILLION dollars I can explain why, for example, a hybrid fixed route/stop on demand system is never going to work except for extremely niche locations, and it certainly won't make anybody rich.
I mean, it doesn't take much more than a calculator to realize that no matter how much you DISRUPT the taxi business, it's not likely to be a trillion dollar business. People mostly aren't willing to pay more than a few bucks a mile for short rides. Do the damn math.