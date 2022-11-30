Elon Musk has the green light to build a high-speed underground transportation route to Chicago's O'Hare Airport. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Thursday his Boring Company had won the bid to build a system using electric vehicles to carry passengers through tunnels and predicted it would be ready within three years. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called it the fast lane to the city's future.Emanuel's another one whose legend was built up by his fans in the press - largely because he cursed out The Left a lot - and in addition to being an asshole he's one dumb motherfucker. Another shithead firebrand loved by journalists.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Speaking Of Dumbasses Who Were Musk's Marks
The Chicago project was incredibly stupid even if you believed in Musk.
by Atrios at 13:30