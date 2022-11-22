The Violence Is The Point

I know doing the old man, "there is nothing new under the sun, this is always as it has been," schtick is annoying, and I don't mean it that way, but while people rightfully react in horror to Tucker Carlson, they didn't react in horror to, for example, Bill O'Reilly doing much of the same schtick for years.
Bill O'Reilly called Dr. George Tiller "Tiller the baby killer" for years. Dr. Tiller was assassinated on May 31, 2009.
In 2014, Barack Obama gave a very high profile pre-Super Bowl interview Bill O'Reilly.
I suppose the most charitable explanation for all of this is that violent rhetoric and actions against the reproductive rights movement were so normalized - and accepted - that it barely registered.
That very charitable explanation is not good!!!
That teams of volunteers have to show up to every Planned Parenthood to protect patients, while our DC political press corps lost their shit because someone asked Sarah Sanders to leave a restaurant...