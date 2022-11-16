They'll Work For Ron Instead

That fucking newspaper is already on it.
While this board does not support many of their policy positions, some leading figures in the party — including former Vice President Mike Pence, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, among others — have demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law and an ability to govern.Ron DeSantis has demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law? Fucking hell.
BTW another thing that isn't real is the separation between news and opinion. They have the same boss.