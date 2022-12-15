I haven't watch this, but there are two possbilities.
1) The UK press just makes up everything
2) The Firm was planting a bunch of negative stories.
(Why not both, also, of course)
The funny thing is the UK tabs desperately want to to run "Harry and Meghan are liars" stories, so they're going with the "actually, we're a bunch of liars" implicitly, hoping their readers won't notice and, more importantly, that their supposedly more respectable colleagues won't point this out.
The UK press is like Maggie Haberman (supposedly respectable) tweeting out links to the New York Post all day every day. There is no divide between the tabs and the broadsheets.