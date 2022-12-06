Everybody with a reasonable understanding of how these conservatives operate knows that this case will come down 6-3 on the side of Smith and bigotry. There’s no drama here. Conservatives accepted Smith and ADF’s framing of the case as one about message discrimination before they even got into the courtroom. The question, as always these days, is not what the conservatives will do, but how far they’ll go. There are tons of businesses that would like to discriminate against people based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Conservatives can effectively revert public accommodations laws back to the Jim Crow era simply by giving those business owners a way to argue that denial of services is really about free speech.
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Assholes
The Supremos with their asskissers in "legal journalism" managed to make themselves into legends, somehow above it all. Alito's just a dumbass "Fox News Uncle."
by Atrios at 13:30