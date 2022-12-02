The appeals court ruling throwing out the special master process that had been put in place for the Mar-a-Lago search was a major rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s arguments for why the materials seized from his home should be subject to outside review.
The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals made clear Thursday that it did not approve of a federal judge getting involved in the first place after Trump originally sued over the search.
The Justice Department has not been able to use in its criminal probe the bulk of the hundreds of documents it obtained in the search while the special master – senior Judge Raymond Dearie, of Brooklyn’s federal court – does his review. He was appointed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee in Florida who was instructed by the appeals court Thursday to dismiss the case.
Friday, December 02, 2022
Corrupt Judge, Corrupt Ruling
Fixed now, but don't forget her name.
by Atrios at 11:00