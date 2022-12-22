Corruption is a systemic thing. Individuals can be corrupt, of course, but that doesn't matter all that much. It's the corruption that is so widespread that no one can talk about it without implicating their friends and colleagues (or themselves), where speaking up will only result in you being squashed.
Everybody went very silent on Sean McElwee, a man who had a puff pieces written about him every other month and was for a couple of years The Official Voice Of The Left (because he was, while On The Left, a Very Serious Person who was Very Pragmatic unlike the rest of the smelly lefties).
Don't wait for any public reflection from those who promoted him. One possibly very corrupt guy, but he has lots of friends!