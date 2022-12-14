Free PR For The World's Con Men

I keep going back to this bit in the New Yorker about Effective Altruism's Captain of the Sea Organization, SBF pal, beneficiary, and humble monk, William MacAskill, in the New Yorker.
MacAskill limits his personal budget to about twenty-six thousand pounds a year, and gives everything else away.
The piece includes some criticsm, but fronts with credulous fluffing, including the title.
The Reluctant Prophet of Effective Altruism
Sure he's reluctant.
Last year, the Centre for Effective Altruism bought Wytham Abbey, a palatial estate near Oxford, built in 1480.
Easy to limit you "personal budget" to little if everything is paid for!!!