A rapidly growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio — largely involving unvaccinated children — is fueling concerns among health officials that more parent resistance to routine childhood immunizations will intensify a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Most of the 81 children infected so far are old enough to get the shots, but their parents chose not to do so, officials said, resulting in the country’s largest outbreak of the highly infectious pathogen this year.
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Good Job, Everybody
I know this is mostly on the anti-vaxxers, but the move to take the "public" out of "public health" was not limited to them.
