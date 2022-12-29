Thursday, December 29, 2022

It Doesn't Have To Be This Way

I don't even really want to pick on Paul here, but the DOT does have lots of unused authority and some people complaining know that! I don't expect Elaine Chao to do anything good, but I do expect her Dem successor to go into office learning what good he can do!

Also if we want to embrace Buttigieg branded technocratic liberalism, we should put some actual technocrats who know the laws in these positions and not, you know, Pete. Could do something with the job other than cable news hits, my guy.

A thing about the internet is plenty of people on it (like me!) can actually rattle off all the former useless Secs of Transportation.

The gang at TAP have been doing the good work of letting us know all the things that the executive branch can, AKSHUALLY, do.
by Atrios at 11:22