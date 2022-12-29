It Doesn't Have To Be This Way

Also if we want to embrace Buttigieg branded technocratic liberalism, we should put some actual technocrats who know the laws in these positions and not, you know, Pete. Could do something with the job other than cable news hits, my guy.
It's so weird that people who don't like Pete Buttigieg have suddenly decided that secretary of transportation is a position with limitless power, such that even the president's authority pales in comparison. I mean...really? Quick, name three prior secretaries of transportation.— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 29, 2022
A thing about the internet is plenty of people on it (like me!) can actually rattle off all the former useless Secs of Transportation.
The gang at TAP have been doing the good work of letting us know all the things that the executive branch can, AKSHUALLY, do.