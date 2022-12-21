WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.Still have to figure out how to deal with "the corruption of the entire executive branch" which isn't supposed to happen. All these agencies have a bit too much independence, in my opinion, the point of which is to prevent various types of corruption and too much governance by whim. If that's all trivial to bypass anyway...
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Lock'Em Up
These types of "laws" tend not to come with any type of enforcement penalties because, well, who would disobey them?
by Atrios at 09:00