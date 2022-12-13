Musk Shakes Up Twitter’s Legal Team as He Looks to Cut More Costs
To cut costs, Twitter has not paid rent for its San Francisco headquarters or any of its global offices for weeks, three people close to the company said. Twitter has also refused to pay a $197,725 bill for private charter flights made the week of Mr. Musk’s takeover, according to a copy of a lawsuit filed in New Hampshire District Court and obtained by The New York Times.
Twitter’s leaders have also discussed the consequences of denying severance payments to thousands of people who have been laid off since the takeover, two people familiar with the talks said. And Mr. Musk has threatened employees with lawsuits if they talk to the media and “act in a manner contrary to the company’s interest,” according to an internal email sent last Friday.
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Nice Framing
Elon is "cutting costs" the same away a shoplifter is "cutting costs" but that doesn't get covered in precisely that way.
by Atrios at 19:44