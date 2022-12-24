Nobody Wants To Live In This Shithole

So many times I'd look up where an important Philly person lived (electeds and similar), and it'd be an address in the suburban fringes of the city, just within the city lines.
Nothing wrong with living in those places, it was just that it was clear they were in the city because of their careers, didn't really want to be there, and didn't believe anyone else did either.
There's already a place for suburban office parks, and they have better access and parking.
It sounds obvious, but a host of U.S. urban policies suggest many elected officials still have not gotten the message. Why aren’t strollers allowed on all New York City buses? Why do transit schedules and routes prioritize rush-hour downtown commuters? Why do schools start before sunrise? Why do city streets remain so dangerous for children? Why are benches for older people so few and far between? Why does zoning forbid small units to accommodate households that don’t resemble typical nuclear families?Linked piece is New York specific and not quite as I would write it, but generally quality of life for residents instead of visitors should be more of a priority.