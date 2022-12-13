Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Nobody Who Went To Yale Could Be Bad

I am rather hung up on the degree to which elites do not think other elites can be bad, or at least believe that, well, sure, elites are bad, but imagine what garbage people everyone who doesn't have a Harvard degree must be!

  Dylan Matthews:
SBF was an inexperienced 25-year-old hedge fund founder who wound up, unsurprisingly, hurting millions of people due to his profound failures of judgment when that hedge fund grew into something enormous — failures that can be laid in part at the feet of EA.
A failure in judgment is when I buy the cheap brand of toilet paper! HE'S A FUCKING CROOK!!!
