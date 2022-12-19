Oppo Research

But a New York Times review of public documents and court filings from the United States and Brazil, as well as various attempts to verify claims that Mr. Santos, 34, made on the campaign trail, calls into question key parts of the résumé that he sold to voters.New York Dems are just useless. Campaign spent $3 million +. SKDKnickerbocker got some cash at least. Hilary Rosen needed a new boat.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, the marquee Wall Street firms on Mr. Santos’s campaign biography, told The Times they had no record of his ever working there. Officials at Baruch College, which Mr. Santos has said he graduated from in 2010, could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year.
As this message & Newsday state, I'll be a moderate voice with clear priorities to deliver results for the people of #NY03, unlike my extremist opponent. I'll fight for tax cuts for families, funding for law enforcement, tougher gun laws, & ensuring that abortion is safe & legal. pic.twitter.com/bLZOQJwIVb— Robert Zimmerman for Congress (@ZimmermanforNY) November 3, 2022