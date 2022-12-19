Monday, December 19, 2022

Oppo Research

Seems like the DNC insider guy who ran against him should've picked up on this stuff during the campaign!!!
But a New York Times review of public documents and court filings from the United States and Brazil, as well as various attempts to verify claims that Mr. Santos, 34, made on the campaign trail, calls into question key parts of the résumé that he sold to voters.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, the marquee Wall Street firms on Mr. Santos’s campaign biography, told The Times they had no record of his ever working there. Officials at Baruch College, which Mr. Santos has said he graduated from in 2010, could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year.
New York Dems are just useless. Campaign spent $3 million +. SKDKnickerbocker got some cash at least. Hilary Rosen needed a new boat.
by Atrios at 10:30