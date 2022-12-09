Just six months after taking office in 2015, the Republican governor hit the brakes on the 14-mile-long east-west light-rail line, declaring it a boondoggle and returning $900 million in guaranteed funding to the federal government. State funds earmarked for the project were spent on roads instead, mostly in rural and suburban areas, as well as on the Purple Line in the suburbs of Washington, DC.
Now his Democratic successor, Governor-elect Wes Moore, says that one of his top transit priorities in office will be bringing the Red Line proposal back from the dead — and building it while he’s in office.
