Sure Why Not

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp. aims to start putting its coin-sized computing brain implant into human patients within six months, the company announced at an event at its Fremont, Calif. headquarters on Wednesday evening.Any volunteers?
Today he is trying to make sure the search engines give you Bloomberg's free PR instead of this.
His other thing is implying his genius is being held back by "the regulators."
Hopefully true in this case, but also likely for very good reasons (They'll kill you and they don't do anything actually useful) but...
We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022