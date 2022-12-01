Thursday, December 01, 2022

Sure Why Not

Part of Elon's method for years has been to flood the zone with nonsense articles about his latest bullshit in order to push any "bad news" off the "front page" (high results in search engines).
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp. aims to start putting its coin-sized computing brain implant into human patients within six months, the company announced at an event at its Fremont, Calif. headquarters on Wednesday evening.
Any volunteers?

Today he is trying to make sure the search engines give you Bloomberg's free PR instead of this.

His other thing is implying his genius is being held back by "the regulators."

Hopefully true in this case, but also likely for very good reasons (They'll kill you and they don't do anything actually useful) but...
by Atrios at 09:00