The Blue People Movie

OK I did go watch Avatar 2. At that famous LA theater, no less, with all the features.
I suspect I am ageing out of such things so I am not a superfan, but James Cameron is very very good at this type of thing and most people doing movies with a lot of effects aren't (to what extent that is just skill and effort and to what extent it's budget and studio granted freedom is fair to debate, I suppose, but the result is the same).
All movie effects are very pretty now because that part isn't especially hard, but seeing them used by someone who clearly put a lot of effort into doing it right makes you realize that they're mostly just updated versions of matte painting backgrounds and often not very well integrated.