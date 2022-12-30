Precisely why is complicated, but it is the case that Republicans/conservatives are always The Main Characters of the story of politics as told by political journalists. One example of this is how they all flocked to cover the annual CPAC conference year after year, documenting activities and gossip of even extremely minor characters in the conservative world. Though of course this helped to promote these people, helping to make the conservative movement a Grifter's Paradise for years.
Like we know what Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro have for lunch every day, but not, um, I dunno, there's no precise equivalent on The Left for the reasons in the paragraph above, but I don't know what David Dayen usually eats.