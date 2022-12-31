The Year In Tech

A thing I don't think is appreciated enough is that most of what we call "tech" really isn't. Everything requires people programming the computers now. "Silicon Valley rich guys throwing money at it" doesn't make it tech. "Uber, but for buses" and all those things aren't really "tech" in the year of our Gritty, 2022. Ponzi schemes aren't "tech." Putting hamburgers on the blockchain doesn't make it "tech."
Maybe no precise definition, but "tech" in this sense does seem to entail some level of innovation beyond, "a new product idea, but with smartphones."