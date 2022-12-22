Time For Some Game Theory

SBF did not play the optimal Prisoner's Dilemma strategy
.
FTX co-founder and former CTO Gary Wang and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pled guilty to charges related to their roles in fraud that contributed to the collapse of FTX, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night.
Both Wang and Ellison are cooperating with Justice Department's investigation, Williams said.
In the early post-Bankruptcy days he was trying to not-so-subtly pin it all on her, but she was smarter and ran to the Feds!