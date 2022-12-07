Congrats to Senator Warnock!
See a lot of sentiments like, "oh we won but how could we not have won by more!!!" And I don't know why Dems think it doesn't count if they don't win by 10 points.
As I've said many times, I'd vote for just about anyone for senator with a D after their name, choosing between an awful D and a generic R. It's not great that people who are Republicans feel the same way, but that's because it's not great that people are Republicans! But they are.
I don't think I'd vote for the lefty equivalent of Walker for governor - I'd probably just sit it out - but governors have real power and real responsibilities. The junior senator from Georgia? Vote for Chuck and the job's mostly done.
Two D senators from Georgia is a pretty big deal, really.