8 Can't Wait

Remember the high profile criminal justice reform campaign that "appeared" purely to undercut the actual criminal justice reform movements. All the centrist pundits lectured people about how this was the way to go, the DATA (lol) showed it was so successful, and only ridiculous people with unreasonable expectations would ask for anything else.
And then they all shut up about it because - I know this will shock you - none of them actually cared about criminal justice reform. They all moved on to fretting about high crime in San Francisco and the crime loving DA there who needed to be recalled to save Walgreen's precious essence.
Let's check out where we are now.
Increasingly I hate everybody.