A pizza box has one job—keeping a pie warm and crispy during its trip from the shop to your house—and it can’t really do it. The fancier the pizza, the worse the results: A slab of overbaked Domino’s will probably be at least semi-close to whatever its version of perfect is by the time it reaches your door, but a pizza with fresh mozzarella cooked at upwards of 900 degrees? Forget it. Sliding a $40 pie into a pizza box is the packaging equivalent of parking a Lamborghini in a wooden shed before a hurricane.
Friday, January 13, 2023
Afternoon Distraction
This is why I stopped ordering pizza delivery - "good" pizza doesn't survive it. I actually like some "bad" pizza (embarrassed to say which companies), but I can pass on that, too.
by Atrios at 15:45