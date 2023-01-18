Buying Influence

The news start-up Semafor began operating late last year with big ambitions backed by deep-pocketed investors. But the company soon found itself in a pickle: How to handle its biggest outside investment, roughly $10 million, from Sam Bankman-Fried after his crypto company collapsed and he was accused of fraud by the federal government.If I'm reading the article correctly, that's $10 out of $25 million.
Chump change to someone with a few fake billion, and I don't think the full extent of his influence buying is known! Though it's the kind of thing no one is going to be in too much of a hurry to reveal. Or investigate, mostly.
Fortunately all of these big brain media people are too clever to be manipulated or (scoffing) be influenced by money!!!