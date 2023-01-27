Defund the FBI

A smarter person than me should write a piece about how conservatives effortless switch from extreme to extreme on certain positions and "no one" even bothers to notice. Like cop worship to "lock up all the FBI agents" or a patriotism that is constantly interrupted by various calls for secession (and worship of those behind the last great secession).
We just went from "liberals are authoritarians because a publisher isn't currently reprinting a Dr. Seuss book that they had never read" to "book bans in several states." Somehow all of these endless contradictory positions are, in the moment, the position of patriotic True Americans, just ask the New York Times.