Somehow I suspect he'll be an outlier. You, however, are due for the compost pile. Aside from many other reasons it's horrific, a reason to get medical interventions isn't simply to take extreme lifesaving measures, or to screen for them, it's to reduce the discomfort and misery of illness/age. Unless we're all supposed to off ourselves, which if he does I will take him more seriously.
1. Not everyone can be an outlier. By the time we reach 75, creativity, originality, & productivity are beginning to wane for the majority of us. There are exceptions to the rule, but too many ‘American immortals’ assume that they’ll be the anomaly. https://t.co/jhHgijvK7Y— Zeke Emanuel (@ZekeEmanuel) January 24, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Going To Have To Shut The Emanuel Family Down Until We Can Figure Out What's Going On
Weirdo Zeke is pushing his 2014 piece about how the olds (75+) should just DIE already. I put his 75th on my calendar so I can check to see if he offs himself by then.
