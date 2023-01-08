A friend keeps encouraging me to write this book (a book titled "Hassle"), and if anybody is willing to pay me an absurd advance I will. I have thought about this a lot over the years, and the simple example is that you can't easily get a human on customer service anymore. Anything from the IRS to your cable company. Minor problems which eat up absurd amounts of your time.
But it's so many things. Once upon a time Ward Cleaver pulled out the checkbook once per month and paid the bills, and now it's just endless ongoing... Hassle!