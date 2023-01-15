Sunday, January 15, 2023

I Didn't Do It

This is indeed true, the FDIC had to tell Brett to stop making ridiculous false claims. This isn't a kind of "oopsy." The FDIC doesn't insure anything like this, even without crypto shitcoins.

Consider how many influential people - many clearly on the take! - supported this fraud, and how they're all just "tweeting through it" hoping you won't remember.
by Atrios at 09:30