Nobody Knows This But

One benefit of Trump (straining, here) was that he made me realize just how many people - including a substantial number of our elite commentators - are just like Trump. Sure Trump has no filter, just pure nonstop ID screaming it out all day every day, but that others have a slightly better filter doesn't make them fundamentally different.
Inability to accept fault or criticsm, belief that every thought is a profound one never before imagined by anyone else, fundamental inability to empathize with any person or situation outside their small experience (which they believe to be expansive), the unwavering embrace of certain class and achivement markers (some of Trump's are sillier - wow Golden Globes Winner of 1983 - but not fundamentally different), etc.
People should be talking about this more and more!!!