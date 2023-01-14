The trial centers on Musk’s tweets in 2018 about taking Tesla private. His lawyers argued much of the bias he faces in San Francisco concerns his use of the social media platform, and his honesty on it, and they emphasized that his reputation in the city has been damaged by negative reporting about his make-over of Twitter Inc., which he bought in October for $44 billion."Rich guys get away with everything" is not new, but I think they're increasingly aware of it. Or, perhaps, while the legal amnesty is nothing new, any social pressure to do the right thing has evaporated as well.
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Oh, Elmo
No secret which side I'm rooting for this week!
by Atrios at 14:45