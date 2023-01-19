(I have no idea if UA is even trying to be a 'good citizen' generally, but the point is valid either way).
The CEO of United Airlines accused his rivals of committing fraud by selling tickets on flights they know they can't service. This statement by an airline CEO about the industry's problems is so much harsher than anything Pete Buttigieg has said or done. https://t.co/dW7SAt6Ji8 pic.twitter.com/cXUSn2o9l0— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 19, 2023
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Rules Of The Sky
Rules don't just directly benefit consumers. They also make genuine competition (to the extent that it's possible in our poorly structured airline industry) possible. If all the other airlines are pushing out bullshit schedules, United has to as well.
by Atrios at 13:30