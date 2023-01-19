Thursday, January 19, 2023

Rules Of The Sky

Rules don't just directly benefit consumers. They also make genuine competition (to the extent that it's possible in our poorly structured airline industry) possible. If all the other airlines are pushing out bullshit schedules, United has to as well. (I have no idea if UA is even trying to be a 'good citizen' generally, but the point is valid either way).
by Atrios at 13:30