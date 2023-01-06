The great Simon Maloy died a few years ago. I didn't know him well IRL, but I did meet him a couple times. His legacy is bigger than one great tweet, but he did have one great tweet. He should have been here for this (and many other things).
"matt schlapp" is the sound made by two pork chops falling onto a linoleum floor— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) June 15, 2018
A staffer for Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign has alleged to The Daily Beast that longtime Republican activist Matt Schlapp made “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact with him while the staffer was driving Schlapp back from an Atlanta bar this October.