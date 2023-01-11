"It is like reading Mein Kampf, in that Hitler thinks he's a great hero and you put the book down with absolute disgust. And you do put this book down with total disgust."— Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 10, 2023
Readers finish Harry’s book with "disgust", journalist and author A.N. Wilson tells #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/JhWU20wogi
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Spare
I think coverage in the US misses the actual interesting point about Harry's saga. No reason for anyone in the US to care about the Royals. It isn't necessary to understand anything about them, really, to understand anything about the UK generally aside from cultural gossip. But it does tell us something about the viciousness and lockstep cruelty of the worst press in the world.
