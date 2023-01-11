Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Spare

I think coverage in the US misses the actual interesting point about Harry's saga. No reason for anyone in the US to care about the Royals. It isn't necessary to understand anything about them, really, to understand anything about the UK generally aside from cultural gossip. But it does tell us something about the viciousness and lockstep cruelty of the worst press in the world.
by Atrios at 10:15