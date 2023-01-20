The Priesthood

The Supremos and the clique of "Supreme Court Reporters" have spent decades turning the whole gang into an untouchable caste. I mean, Nina Totenberg wouldn't tell us one of them was a child rapist even if she walked in on it happening.
The conservative moment went as far as naming and doxxing individual liberal clerks, and then when "everyone" realized Alito was the likely leaker, they ran a sham investigation exempting themselves.
Powerful people should be held to higher, not lower, standards, and while it isn't surprising that's inverted *in practice*, it is maybe somewhat surprising that it is so entrenched that it's somewhat contrarian to make this point.