The World Is Made Of Smoke So I Stink

Impossible to explain to The Kids Today - or even remember, quite - what it was like before the mid-aughts. Workplace and other public smoking regulations kicked in earlier, but really it wasn't until restaurant/bar smoking was mostly banned that people realized that it didn't have to be like it was, that a night out didn't have to mean smelling of smoke.
Relearning the joys of wool sweaters when you suddenly you don't have to dry cleaning them frequently or, really, at all.
Just an amazing aspect of the past to pretend to miss, even if it's just to Own The Libs.