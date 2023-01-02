Monday, January 02, 2023

Vegetables Are Easy and Tasty!

It is actually hard to eat "enough" vegetables when eating out too often, for reasons I'm not sure I fully understand, but if you cook at all it really isn't hard!
4 strategies for eating more vegetables: Start by not overthinking it
I suppose I'm blessed with not being at all picky (I like nice food but I can eat whatever), but my secret to eating vegetables is I like them.
by Atrios at 15:30