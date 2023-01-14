I'm not sure if I'm just noticing it more, or if it's something editors used to put the big red pen through and now they don't, but the increasing use of "we" in opinion pieces is my new pet peeve. Like, "we just don't care about Prince Harry anymore." Or, "we love our gas stoves." That kind of thing.
Tends to be in a lot of headlines/titles, if not always the pieces themselves, but make it stop!!!*
(I know I use it too, at times, but I try to put scare quotes around it, to highlight that it's a bit absurd and that "we" certainly does not mean "all of us" but instead some more defined subset, as in, "We, the readers of this very fine blog.")