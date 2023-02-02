87 Jiminies

And when the Times/Sienna poll asked midterm voters to name the most important problem facing America, only one of the survey’s 1,641 respondents mentioned the debt, the deficit, or federal spending.The deficit scolds took a break as the always do during Republican administrations and the new generation is too busy Owning The Libs to keep trying to convince people that the deficit is going to kill them.
It's actually a bit weird that "deficit politics" kind of imploded. Was a fixture my whole life and now...