In reality, everything put in the opinion pages of the Times is blessed as quality work (as determined by the editorial page editor) and deserving of a hearing (as determined by the editorial page editor). That's what s/he ges paid for and that's what subscribers pay for!
The same people would defend this, of course, for the same reasons.
Arguably it's news when an important person (president, key senator, though not a self-appointed Chief Clown like Buckley) says something, but they don't have to be given additional space for advocacy.
In 1986, the New York Times published an op-ed by William F. Buckley Jnr. that called for people with AIDS to be tattooed on their arms and buttocks.— Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) February 17, 2023
That's in my lifetime. https://t.co/ES2wHm3ASc pic.twitter.com/iMEEqlf5nM