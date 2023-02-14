This situation cries out for congressional scrutiny, and Senate Democrats are trying to provide it. But they’re facing an unexpected obstacle: The Biden administration, they say, has been resistant to provide them with the documents they need to carry out that investigation.
That opacity has been “unacceptable,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told me in an emailed statement. Wyden faced years of stonewalling while examining the Trump administration and Kushner’s dealings with the Saudis, but now that he’s Finance Committee chair and Joe Biden is president, he says things haven’t gotten much better.
Blob'd
Everybody "knows" why but nobody ever really explains why (I am not saying they actually know).
