WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors"), today announced the FTX Debtors are sending confidential messages to political figures, political action funds, and other recipients of contributions or other payments that were made by or at the direction of the FTX Debtors, Samuel Bankman-Fried or other officers or principals of the FTX Debtors (collectively, the "FTX Contributors"). These recipients are requested to return such funds to the FTX Debtors by February 28, 2023.Some of your faves might be implicated!!!
Certainly some of your faves are going to be returning some money.