A good editor would have put these final two paragraphs near the top with the added comments, "none of which happened."
In the second part of his Master Plan, Musk said he wanted to expand the EV product line to address all major segments and develop self-driving capability that is 10 times safer than human driving.
The plan also said Tesla would create solar roofs tied to battery storage and enable cars to earn owners money when not in use.
...just realized they edited it since I scheduled this post, here is what it reads now:
In 2016, Musk unveiled his "Master Plan, Part Deux," a four-point plan which includes expanding its electric vehicle lineup to all major segments and achieving "true self-driving." Its Semi heavy duty electric trucks has started "pilot production" last year, while its Cybertruck pickup trucks have been pushed back to 2023.
As part of that 2016 plan, Musk said Tesla drivers would be able to sleep, read or do anything else enroute to their destination and make money by renting out their autonomous vehicles when they are not in use. But Musk said in October last year its cars are not ready to have no one behind the wheel, after missing his targets to achieve self-driving capability.