Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Elmo Lies

I'd bet Tesla doesn't follow through on this but grabs the cash anyway with no clawback.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year, under a new plan announced Wednesday by the White House.

The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla's Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024, the White House said.
Details aren't 100% clear but "sure you can access our network if you buy a proprietary adapter that doesn't exist" is one possible dodge. Just not doing it (an Elmo special) is another!

by Atrios at 13:30