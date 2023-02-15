WASHINGTON (AP) — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year, under a new plan announced Wednesday by the White House.Details aren't 100% clear but "sure you can access our network if you buy a proprietary adapter that doesn't exist" is one possible dodge. Just not doing it (an Elmo special) is another!
The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla's Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024, the White House said.
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Elmo Lies
I'd bet Tesla doesn't follow through on this but grabs the cash anyway with no clawback.
